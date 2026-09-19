TP-Link Camera Flaws Expose Feeds To Unauthorised Access Arabian Post
Cybersecurity company OPSWAT said the vulnerabilities, tracked as CVE-2026-15315 and CVE-2026-15316, were identified during research into the Tapo C200 security camera. TP-Link has issued firmware fixes for affected models and urged users to install the latest available updates.
The more serious flaw, CVE-2026-15315, is an authentication bypass involving its local management interface. OPSWAT said an attacker with network access could replay parts of the authentication exchange and obtain a valid administrative session without knowing or recovering the user's password.
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