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TP-Link Camera Flaws Expose Feeds To Unauthorised Access Arabian Post


2026-09-19 04:20:35
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Two security flaws in TP-Link Tapo cameras can let attackers bypass authentication, gain administrator access and potentially view live video or stored recordings, security researchers have disclosed.

Cybersecurity company OPSWAT said the vulnerabilities, tracked as CVE-2026-15315 and CVE-2026-15316, were identified during research into the Tapo C200 security camera. TP-Link has issued firmware fixes for affected models and urged users to install the latest available updates.

The more serious flaw, CVE-2026-15315, is an authentication bypass involving its local management interface. OPSWAT said an attacker with network access could replay parts of the authentication exchange and obtain a valid administrative session without knowing or recovering the user's password.

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The Arabian Post

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