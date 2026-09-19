Oil Retreats 1.2% As Saudi Reroutes Exports Arabian Post
Brent crude dropped $1.24 to $104.59 a barrel in early Asian trading, while US West Texas Intermediate fell $1.14, or 1.1 per cent, to $101.29. Prices later pared some losses, with Brent at $105.64 and WTI at $102.10 by 0347 GMT. Both benchmarks had lost about $3 a barrel on Wednesday.
The decline followed indications that Saudi Arabia was arranging extra loadings through ship-to-ship transfers off the Omani port of Sohar. The alternative route gives Saudi Aramco another way to move barrels towards Asian customers while its main cross-country pipeline remains out of service.
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