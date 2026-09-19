Middle East Visitor Spending Projected To Climb 57% Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

International visitor spending in the Middle East is forecast to rise by US$116 billion, or 57%, between 2025 and 2030, signalling a sharp expansion in tourism revenues despite near-term geopolitical disruption.

The projection comes from the ATM Travel Trends Report 2026, produced by Arabian Travel Market with Tourism Economics, an Oxford Economics company, and presented at Arabian Travel Market in Dubai. The report expects international travel across the wider Middle East, North Africa and South Asia region to rebound strongly in 2027 after a weaker 2026.

Tourism Economics forecasts international travel across MENASA will grow by 17% next year, more than twice the projected global rate of 8%. By 2030, the region is expected to record 316 million international arrivals and 2.3 billion visitor nights, generating US$408 billion in spending. Those figures would represent increases of 36%, 46% and 55%, respectively, from 2025 levels.