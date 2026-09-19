Dubai Advances 80Km Abu Dhabi-Sharjah Road Corridor Arabian Post
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, approved implementation of the New Fourth Corridor, which will run from Al Faya Road in Abu Dhabi to Al Shanouf Road in Sharjah. The first phase, extending from Al Shanouf Road to Dubai-Al Ain Road, is estimated to cost Dh3.5 billion.
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority said the full project will include 72 bridges, 17 tunnels and 45 stormwater drainage culverts. The route will pass major transport, environmental and development locations including Al Maktoum International Airport, Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, Al Wohoosh Desert Conservation Reserve and the Etihad Rail route.
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