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AWIEF Names Three Keynote Speakers For Cape Town Arabian Post


2026-09-19 04:20:35
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum has named Rania Al-Mashat, Magda Wierzycka and Judy Dlamini as keynote speakers for its 2026 conference in Cape Town, setting the headline line-up for the annual gathering focused on women-led enterprise and economic participation.

The two-day Conference, Expo and Awards will take place on November 10 and 11 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, with organisers expecting more than 60 speakers from business, government, international institutions, finance, academia and technology. The 12th edition is being held under the theme“Beyond Access: Owning Capital, Markets and Power”.

Al-Mashat, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia, will join Wierzycka, founder and chief executive of listed financial services group Sygnia, and Dlamini, Chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand and executive chairperson of Mbekani Group, for keynote addresses and fireside discussions.

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The Arabian Post

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