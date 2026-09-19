US, China Experts Outline Military AI Safeguards Arabian Post
The proposals were published on September 9 by Melanie Sisson, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, and Tianjiao Jiang, an associate professor at Fudan University. Both participate in a US-China dialogue on artificial intelligence and national security convened by Brookings and Tsinghua University's Centre for International Security and Strategy.
Their recommendations seek to reduce the danger that increasingly autonomous systems could trigger military escalation through error, malfunction, unauthorised action or misinterpretation. The central concern is that an AI-enabled operation affecting nuclear command networks or strategic infrastructure could leave either government with only minutes to determine whether an apparent attack was deliberate.
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