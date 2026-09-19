Bdstar Hosted 2026 Ecosystem Partner Conference In Munich, Germany Arabian Post
Under the theme“Ecosystem Synergy for Intelligent Evolution,” the event introduced BDStar's iLDB® strategy and shared the applications and development roadmap of GNSS Services. Training sessions were also organized for distributors. BDStar and attendees engaged in in-depth discussions on strengthening cooperation and fostering ecosystem synergy.
BDStar Founder and Chairman Zhou Ruxin stated that internationalization is a key strategy currently being implemented by BDStar. The company will continue to increase investment in global markets and build localized teams to provide customers worldwide with not only better products, but also enhanced services and support.
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