UAE Cyber Council Widens Talent Pipeline With Fortinet Arabian Post
The programme is the first project of its kind under the council's Cyberani Practical Training Initiative, which was created with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to prepare university students for cybersecurity careers. Fortinet is participating as a technology and cloud computing partner.
The first phase will be delivered with a UAE-based university and will give selected students access to hands-on laboratories, technical instruction and mentoring from Fortinet specialists. Participants will also have the opportunity to work towards the Fortinet NSE 4 FortiOS certification, which covers areas including firewall policies, virtual private networks, authentication, routing, security profiles and threat protection.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment