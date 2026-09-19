Dubai Project To Deploy Robots Across Every Floor Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Dubai is set to gain a mixed-use development where robots are planned to handle reception, security, cleaning, deliveries, coffee service and selected wellness functions, as Fakhruddin Properties advances a Dh700 million project in Dubai Land Residence Complex.

The development, called Tréppan Vision, was unveiled at IPS 2026 and is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2029. Fakhruddin Properties says the scheme is designed to extend automation beyond individual apartments by operating specialised robotic systems throughout the building, with dedicated robots assigned across every floor.

Tréppan Vision will contain 463 units spanning three asset classes: 408 residential apartments, 48 office suites and seven retail units. The housing component is planned to comprise 252 smart studios, 108 one-bedroom apartments and 48 two-bedroom residences, making homes the dominant element of the project while offices and shops form part of the same connected complex.

Eight specialised robotic services are planned for the property. Their functions will include reception and concierge duties, household assistance, autonomous security surveillance, cleaning, coffee preparation, internal deliveries and healthcare-related support. The developer also envisages drone-enabled delivery as part of the wider service network, although operational arrangements will depend on applicable approvals and systems being in place when the building opens.

Inside the apartments, artificial intelligence will connect lighting, climate control, motorised curtains and smart access through a centralised digital platform known as HomeSoul. Fakhruddin Properties says residents will be able to use the system to manage their homes, request services, interact with amenities and access building functions from a single interface.

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The project also includes a robotics-enabled wellness concept called Smart Care. The service is being developed to support basic vital-sign checks, teleconsultations, medication delivery and wellness rounds, bringing selected healthcare functions closer to residents. The company has said the feature is being developed with a healthcare partner, but has not publicly identified that partner in the project material reviewed.

Yousuf Fakhruddin, chief executive and managing partner of Fakhruddin Properties, said the aim was not to fill a building with technology for its own sake, but to use automation in ways that improve convenience and living conditions. He said robotics, artificial intelligence, wellness and sustainability were intended to function as one integrated system rather than as separate features.

Adaptable apartment layouts are another element of the design. One-bedroom Flexi residences are intended to convert into two-bedroom homes, while two-bedroom units can be reconfigured into three-bedroom layouts. The developer says the approach is designed to allow households to modify their living space as family needs change instead of necessarily moving to another property.

Environmental systems are also being incorporated into the project. Fakhruddin Properties says the development will include measures addressing water, energy, food and waste, including an on-site waste-management model aimed at diverting as much as 90 per cent of building waste from landfill through segregation and responsible collection.

The building configuration is listed as two basement levels, a ground floor, three parking podiums and 14 upper floors. More than 20 shared amenities are planned, including an infinity pool, gym, yoga facilities, co-working areas, children's play spaces, a rooftop barbecue kitchen, café areas and outdoor leisure facilities.

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The launch materials also highlight healthier-building features intended to work alongside automation. These include Airocide air-purification technology, centralised ultraviolet water filtration and indoor environmental monitoring. Such systems are presented as part of the project's wellness infrastructure, complementing the robotic assistance and AI controls rather than functioning as separate residential upgrades alone.

Sales material indicates starting prices of about Dh660,000 for smaller units, although prices and availability are subject to change as the project progresses. Completion information published by property platforms is not entirely uniform, with some listings showing May 2029 while the developer's launch material points to the fourth quarter of 2029.

Construction packages and the main contractor had not been publicly identified in the launch information available this month. The project's robotics systems, therefore, remain planned features tied to a development that is still at an early stage rather than services already operating in an occupied building.