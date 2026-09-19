Huawei Pioneers A New Computing Architecture For The AI Era: Making One Million Processors Work As One Computer Arabian Post
The Peerium Computing Architecture achieves strong scaling to the million-processor level through nested parallelism, unified memory addressing, and peer interconnect. It breaks through the Turing paradigm with the introduction of Nested BSP (Nested Bulk Synchronous Parallel), extends the von Neumann single-machine architecture, and overturns the master–slave architecture that has prevailed for decades, so that a million processors truly become one larger computer.
UnifiedBus (UB) is the key interconnect technology that makes the Peerium Computing Architecture possible. Built on a single open protocol, UB is a high-speed bus that scales without limit to connect CPUs, NPUs, memory, SSDs, network interface cards (NICs), and switches. With UB, peer interconnect is achieved across compute, storage, and networking.
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