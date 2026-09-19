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Spacex Weighs Failed-Startup Data Purchases For AI Arabian Post


2026-09-19 04:20:34
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">SpaceX has held informal discussions about buying customer and operational data from troubled or defunct startups to train artificial intelligence models, people familiar with the talks say, as the company looks for lower-cost information beyond material available on the public internet.

The discussions are taking place within SpaceXAI, the artificial intelligence operation created after SpaceX acquired Elon Musk's xAI business in February. No transaction has been announced, the talks are preliminary and may not lead to any purchases. SpaceX has not publicly detailed what types of companies it could target, how much it might spend or what safeguards would apply to any acquired datasets.

The proposal would give SpaceXAI access to records generated inside real businesses, potentially including customer interactions, support material, internal documents, workflow data and other operational information. Such material is increasingly valuable to developers seeking to train AI agents that can perform practical workplace tasks rather than merely generate text from internet-based knowledge.

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The Arabian Post

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