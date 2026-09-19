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Finding A Second Home: Indian Student Aashni Rungta Pursues Business Excellence At CUHK Arabian Post


2026-09-19 04:20:34
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 September 2026 – Hong Kong's standing as a global financial centre is turning the city into a magnet for internationally minded business students. For Aashni Rungta, a second-year Integrated BBA student from India, that pull became a decision to study at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), where finance and data analytics sit at the core of her degree. Her story shows how a rigorous curriculum and a diverse campus can turn an unfamiliar city into a second home.

Hong Kong: A Gateway to Global Business

Aashni Rungta's journey to The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) began with a clear vision: to study in the East's most dynamic educational hubs. As a second-year Integrated BBA student from India, Aashni was drawn to Hong Kong's unique position as a global financial centre.“I was always sure I wanted to study in the East-places like Hong Kong or Singapore,” she reflects. For Aashni, CUHK stood out not just for its academic reputation, but for its holistic approach to student development and its vibrant international community.

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The Arabian Post

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