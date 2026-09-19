Finding A Second Home: Indian Student Aashni Rungta Pursues Business Excellence At CUHK Arabian Post
Hong Kong: A Gateway to Global Business
Aashni Rungta's journey to The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) began with a clear vision: to study in the East's most dynamic educational hubs. As a second-year Integrated BBA student from India, Aashni was drawn to Hong Kong's unique position as a global financial centre.“I was always sure I wanted to study in the East-places like Hong Kong or Singapore,” she reflects. For Aashni, CUHK stood out not just for its academic reputation, but for its holistic approach to student development and its vibrant international community.
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