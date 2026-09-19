US Blacklists Bitbank Over Iran-Linked Crypto Transfers Arabian Post
The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control designated BitBank on September 17 under Executive Order 13902, which targets sectors of Iran's economy. The action also covered BitBank's software developer, Pishtaz Simorgh Electronic Trade Company, and three associates of sanctioned financier Babak Zanjani: Hossein Ali Zaker Hossein, Mohammad Mahdi Zaker Hossein and Seyed Adel Heidari.
Treasury described BitBank as a digital-assets venture controlled by Zanjani and said the platform formed part of a network used to evade US sanctions. It alleged that between June and July, Zanjani used BitBank to facilitate transfers of hundreds of millions of dollars' worth of Bitcoin to the IRGC.
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