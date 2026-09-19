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South Korea Rejects Combat Deployment In Iran War Arabian Post


2026-09-19 04:20:34
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has ruled out sending troops or military assets into the US-led war against Iran, drawing a firm line around Seoul's involvement despite pressure from President Donald Trump.

Lee said at a news conference on Friday that South Korea would not make any deployment that could pull the country into combat.“There will be no dispatch of troops that will lead to involvement in a conflict,” he said.“There will be no engagement or involvement in war.”

The president nevertheless left open a limited security role around the Strait of Hormuz, saying Seoul must protect its citizens, commercial vessels and crude oil shipments. He said the government was examining whether measures could be strengthened without crossing into participation in military operations.

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The Arabian Post

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