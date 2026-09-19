South Korea Rejects Combat Deployment In Iran War Arabian Post
Lee said at a news conference on Friday that South Korea would not make any deployment that could pull the country into combat.“There will be no dispatch of troops that will lead to involvement in a conflict,” he said.“There will be no engagement or involvement in war.”
The president nevertheless left open a limited security role around the Strait of Hormuz, saying Seoul must protect its citizens, commercial vessels and crude oil shipments. He said the government was examining whether measures could be strengthened without crossing into participation in military operations.
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