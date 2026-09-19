Rathat Malware Harnesses AI To Target Banking Data Arabian Post
Zimperium's zLabs team disclosed the malware, named RatHat, on September 16, saying its technical indicators point to threat actors who appear to be operating from China. The researchers stopped short of definitively attributing the campaign, basing the assessment chiefly on Mandarin-language prompts embedded in the malware's AI-driven automation system.
RatHat combines spyware, remote-access and persistence capabilities in a multi-stage infection chain. It is distributed mainly through SMS phishing, malicious advertising and deceptive third-party download portals that persuade victims to install Android package files outside the Google Play store, according to the company's analysis. Some lures have impersonated applications, including streaming services, web browsers and financial tools, to make sideloading appear routine.
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