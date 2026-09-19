ADIA Secures Stake In NSE Anchor Allocation Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiAbu Dhabi Investment Authority has been allocated shares worth about 2 billion rupees in the National Stock Exchange of India's anchor book, placing the sovereign wealth fund among the largest institutional investors in the exchange's 67.46 billion-rupee pre-IPO placement.
NSE allotted 37.79 million shares to 189 anchor investors at 1,785 rupees each, the top of its 1,700-1,785 rupee price band, according to the exchange's allocation disclosure. ADIA-Monsoon received 1,120,448 shares, representing about 2.96 per cent of the anchor portion and an investment of roughly 2 billion rupees.
The allocation puts ADIA alongside some of the biggest global and domestic institutions backing one of India's largest initial public offerings. The Monetary Authority of Singapore received the same number of shares and the same investment value, while Norway's Government Pension Fund Global was allotted about 1.4 million shares worth 2.5 billion rupees.
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