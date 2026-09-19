ADIA Secures Stake In NSE Anchor Allocation Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has been allocated shares worth about 2 billion rupees in the National Stock Exchange of India's anchor book, placing the sovereign wealth fund among the largest institutional investors in the exchange's 67.46 billion-rupee pre-IPO placement.

NSE allotted 37.79 million shares to 189 anchor investors at 1,785 rupees each, the top of its 1,700-1,785 rupee price band, according to the exchange's allocation disclosure. ADIA-Monsoon received 1,120,448 shares, representing about 2.96 per cent of the anchor portion and an investment of roughly 2 billion rupees.

The allocation puts ADIA alongside some of the biggest global and domestic institutions backing one of India's largest initial public offerings. The Monetary Authority of Singapore received the same number of shares and the same investment value, while Norway's Government Pension Fund Global was allotted about 1.4 million shares worth 2.5 billion rupees.

<p>Life Insurance Corporation of India was the largest single anchor investor, securing 2,242,584 shares worth about 4 billion rupees. Other participants included Fidelity funds, Goldman Sachs-linked vehicles, Morgan Stanley, BNP Paribas, HSBC, Vanguard and several domestic mutual funds, insurers and pension funds.</p><p>NSE's public offer, valued at about 225.62 billion rupees, opened for subscription on September 17 and is scheduled to close on September 21. By Friday afternoon, the issue was virtually fully subscribed, with bids received for about 88.3 million shares against roughly 88.6 million shares available to investors, led by institutional demand.</p><p>The offering is entirely an offer for sale by existing shareholders, meaning NSE will not receive proceeds from the transaction. Existing investors are selling 126.4 million shares, while the exchange is seeking a valuation of about $46 billion at the upper end of the price band.</p>See also Hormuz shipping traffic shrinks as regional attacks escalate <p>Up to half of the public issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers, a category that includes the anchor investors. About 35 per cent is set aside for retail investors, with the balance allocated to non-institutional investors and other eligible categories under the offer structure.</p><p>Anchor investors are allocated shares before a public issue opens, providing an early indication of institutional demand and helping establish confidence around the pricing of the offering. NSE's anchor book drew both sovereign wealth funds and large global asset managers, with overseas institutions accounting for a substantial share of the allocation.</p><p>Demand strengthened on the second day after a slower opening session, when the offer had attracted bids for about 42 per cent of the shares available. Institutional participation accelerated on Friday, taking overall subscriptions close to the full issue size well before the scheduled Monday close. That pattern is common in large book-built offerings, where major institutions often place orders later in the bidding window. The anchor allocation, completed a day before public bidding began, therefore served as an important early gauge of institutional appetite for the exchange's shares at the top-end price despite concerns over slowing derivatives turnover and tighter market rules during the offer period.</p><p>The scale of the anchor placement also underscores the international interest in NSE despite a more cautious backdrop for the exchange's core derivatives business. Regulatory measures aimed at curbing speculative options trading have reduced activity in a segment that has historically been a major source of revenue.</p><p>NSE's revenue for the financial year ended March 2026 declined by about 3 per cent, while profit fell by more than 15 per cent, reflecting weaker derivatives volumes and higher regulatory and transaction-related costs. The exchange has sought to broaden its product base, including through newer contracts and market segments.</p>See also Drone strike damages Kuwait residential complex, no injuries <p>The IPO nevertheless ranks among the biggest share sales ever conducted in India. At 225.62 billion rupees, it is smaller than Hyundai Motor India's 2025 offering but larger than most other domestic listings, giving the transaction considerable significance for the country's capital markets.</p><p> Also published on Medium.</p><div class='code-block code-block-1'><h2></h2></div>