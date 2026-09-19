Hong Kong's Chief Executive Takes To The Airwaves To Discuss His Strategic Vision For Development Under The City's First Five-Year Plan Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 18 September 2026 – Hong Kong's Chief Executive, John Lee, took part in a radio phone-in programme this morning (September 18), fielding questions about the First Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) (2026-2030) and his fifth Policy Address, which were unveiled on Wednesday (September 16).

Quizzed on various aspects of the HKSAR Government's new blueprint for economic and social development, Mr Lee said the inaugural Five-Year Plan set out five main objectives for Hong Kong: better livelihoods for all; breakthroughs in economic development; expanding global competitiveness and influence; faster development of the Northern Metropolis; and to better serve the country.

On expanding global competitiveness, Mr Lee said the Government would make good use of its international networks.

“The strength of Hong Kong is its international status, and we have been emphasising on how we ensure the internationalism or the 'internationalness' of Hong Kong. We are expanding to cover every part of the world where we can reach,” Mr Lee said, noting that the Government had offices, including Economic and Trade Offices, and the offices of Invest Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, in countries around the world.“I'm very serious about expanding our network.”