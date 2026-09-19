Dubai Clears 80Km Fourth Road Corridor Project Arabian Post
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, approved implementation of the project under directives from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to increase infrastructure investment.
The corridor will run from Al Faya Road in Abu Dhabi to Al Shanouf Road in Sharjah and will be delivered in two phases. The first phase, extending about 30 kilometres from Al Shanouf Road to Dubai-Al Ain Road, is estimated to cost AED3.5 billion.
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