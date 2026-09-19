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Flydubai Broadens Pilot Training With Academy Partnerships Arabian Post


2026-09-19 04:20:34
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

flydubai has partnered with Egnatia Aviation and Skyborne Airline Academy to expand flight instruction for the first cadet batches of its Ab Initio Pilot Training Programme, strengthening a pipeline designed to feed qualified first officers into the Dubai carrier's growing operation.

The two academies will provide practical flight training for selected candidates working towards a Multi-Crew Pilot Licence, or MPL. Cadets completing the pathway are expected to progress into flydubai's flight operations after meeting the programme's training and qualification requirements.

The agreement gives flydubai access to established training infrastructure in Europe and the United States while retaining its own ground-school, simulator and operational training capabilities in Dubai. The carrier said the arrangement forms part of a longer-term plan to secure the pilots required for an expanding fleet and network.

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The Arabian Post

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