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Aldar Sets Saadiyat Grove For Q4 Opening Arabian Post


2026-09-19 04:20:34
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Aldar has set Saadiyat Grove, its new luxury retail and fine-dining destination in Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Cultural District, for a fourth-quarter 2026 opening, with more than 100 global brands and 20 concepts entering the region for the first time.

The development will sit between Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, with Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi close by. Aldar said the one-square-mile destination is designed to combine shopping, dining, culture, hospitality, offices, homes and wellness facilities within a single district. Aldar also says the destination will be organised around pedestrian movement and guest service inspired by traditional Emirati hospitality, with visitors guided through retail, dining and cultural spaces intended to function as one connected experience.

Its retail line-up includes Audemars Piguet, Brunello Cucinelli, Bvlgari, Cartier, Chaumet, Dior, Fendi, James Perse, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co, Valentino and Van Cleef & Arpels. Japanese fashion and lifestyle retailer BEAMS will also make its UAE debut at Saadiyat Grove.

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The Arabian Post

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