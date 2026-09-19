Aldar Sets Saadiyat Grove For Q4 Opening Arabian Post
The development will sit between Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed National Museum and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, with Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi close by. Aldar said the one-square-mile destination is designed to combine shopping, dining, culture, hospitality, offices, homes and wellness facilities within a single district. Aldar also says the destination will be organised around pedestrian movement and guest service inspired by traditional Emirati hospitality, with visitors guided through retail, dining and cultural spaces intended to function as one connected experience.
Its retail line-up includes Audemars Piguet, Brunello Cucinelli, Bvlgari, Cartier, Chaumet, Dior, Fendi, James Perse, Loewe, Louis Vuitton, Tiffany & Co, Valentino and Van Cleef & Arpels. Japanese fashion and lifestyle retailer BEAMS will also make its UAE debut at Saadiyat Grove.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment