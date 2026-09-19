Westinghouse Pursues $50 Billion-Plus Valuation In US IPO Arabian Post
The proposed valuation has not been announced by Westinghouse or its owners and could change as preparations advance. The number of shares to be sold, the price range and the timing of the offering also remain undetermined, according to the company's formal disclosure of its IPO process.
Westinghouse confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on July 31. Cameco, which owns 49 per cent of the company, said at the time that the flotation would proceed subject to market and other conditions. Brookfield Renewable Partners and institutional partners hold the remaining 51 per cent.
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