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Westinghouse Pursues $50 Billion-Plus Valuation In US IPO Arabian Post


2026-09-19 04:20:34
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Westinghouse Electric is seeking a valuation above $50 billion for a planned US initial public offering, people familiar with the preparations said, as the nuclear technology group moves towards a potential public filing as early as October.

The proposed valuation has not been announced by Westinghouse or its owners and could change as preparations advance. The number of shares to be sold, the price range and the timing of the offering also remain undetermined, according to the company's formal disclosure of its IPO process.

Westinghouse confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on July 31. Cameco, which owns 49 per cent of the company, said at the time that the flotation would proceed subject to market and other conditions. Brookfield Renewable Partners and institutional partners hold the remaining 51 per cent.

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The Arabian Post

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