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Kerala Tourism Spotlights Gulf Market At Dubai Fair Arabian Post


2026-09-19 04:20:34
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">Kerala Tourism has stepped up its outreach to Gulf travellers at Arabian Travel Market 2026 in Dubai, using the four-day trade fair to present the state's backwaters, wellness products, culture, nature and adventure experiences to buyers and industry partners.

Tourism Minister P. C. Vishnunadh visited the Kerala pavilion at the Dubai World Trade Centre and met UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri as the state sought to deepen engagement with one of its most important overseas visitor markets. He was accompanied by Tourism Secretary Biju K.

Vishnunadh said the Middle East remained significant for Kerala because of the state's longstanding links with the UAE and the region's importance to its tourism economy. He said Arabian Travel Market provided an opportunity for tourism businesses to understand changing demand, identify emerging opportunities and present packages designed for Gulf travellers.

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The Arabian Post

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