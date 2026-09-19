Kerala Tourism Spotlights Gulf Market At Dubai Fair Arabian Post
Tourism Minister P. C. Vishnunadh visited the Kerala pavilion at the Dubai World Trade Centre and met UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri as the state sought to deepen engagement with one of its most important overseas visitor markets. He was accompanied by Tourism Secretary Biju K.
Vishnunadh said the Middle East remained significant for Kerala because of the state's longstanding links with the UAE and the region's importance to its tourism economy. He said Arabian Travel Market provided an opportunity for tourism businesses to understand changing demand, identify emerging opportunities and present packages designed for Gulf travellers.
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