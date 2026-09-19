Opening Ceremony Of 23Rd CAEXPO And CABIS Held In Nanning Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">NANNING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 September 2026 – On September 17, the 23rd China-ASEAN Expo and China-ASEAN Business and Investment Summit opened in Nanning, Guangxi. With the theme of“CAFTA 3.0 Opportunities, Better Life”, the 23rd CAEXPO and CABIS was attended by Chinese and foreign leaders and important guests at the opening ceremony.

This year marks the 5th anniversary of the establishment of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership, the inaugural year of the“Plan of Action to Implement the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2026-2030)”, and a critical year for accelerating the implementation of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (CAFTA) 3.0 Upgrade Protocol following its signing.

The 23rd CAEXPO has a total exhibition area of approximately 170,000 square meters, showcasing the latest achievements of cooperation between China and ASEAN countries, as well as new business opportunities under the Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (CAFTA). More than 3,400 enterprises from over 70 countries and regions are participating, with the total number of exhibitors increasing by 5.3% compared to the previous session. Timor-Leste made its debut as a formal ASEAN member state and co-organizer of the CAEXPO. This marks the first time that all 11 ASEAN countries have gathered in Nanning, Guangxi, since ASEAN's expansion, representing a historic moment for the CAEXPO's circle of friends. In addition to the main exhibition area at the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center, two other exhibition areas are set up at CAAIC Community and the Guilin International Conference & Exhibition Center.

<p> For the first time, an ASEAN country demand exhibition is set up during the event, and an ASEAN demand list is released for the first time, focusing on showcasing projects and application needs of ASEAN countries in areas such as transportation, smart logistics, artificial intelligence applications, urban management, and park construction, creating a new one-stop precise matchmaking platform for China and ASEAN.</p>See also Colossal Energy Fields Corp. Announces Warren Irwin as Special Advisor and Significant Investor, Strengthening Financial Strategy, Capital Markets Insight and Energy Project Funding Capabilities <p> In addition, more than 50 economic and trade promotion activities will be held during the event, focusing on trade and investment facilitation and regional economic integration, cross-border industrial and supply chain cooperation,“Shop in China”,“Export to China”,“Invest in China”, and other topics.</p><p>Hashtag: #CAEXPO#CABIS</p><p>The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.</p><p></p><div class='code-block code-block-1'><h2></h2></div>