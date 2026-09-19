Opening Ceremony Of 23Rd CAEXPO And CABIS Held In Nanning Arabian Post
This year marks the 5th anniversary of the establishment of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership, the inaugural year of the“Plan of Action to Implement the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (2026-2030)”, and a critical year for accelerating the implementation of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (CAFTA) 3.0 Upgrade Protocol following its signing.
The 23rd CAEXPO has a total exhibition area of approximately 170,000 square meters, showcasing the latest achievements of cooperation between China and ASEAN countries, as well as new business opportunities under the Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (CAFTA). More than 3,400 enterprises from over 70 countries and regions are participating, with the total number of exhibitors increasing by 5.3% compared to the previous session. Timor-Leste made its debut as a formal ASEAN member state and co-organizer of the CAEXPO. This marks the first time that all 11 ASEAN countries have gathered in Nanning, Guangxi, since ASEAN's expansion, representing a historic moment for the CAEXPO's circle of friends. In addition to the main exhibition area at the Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center, two other exhibition areas are set up at CAAIC Community and the Guilin International Conference & Exhibition Center.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment