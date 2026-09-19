Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Typesafe Unveils Decision-Focused AI Model Jev Arabian Post


2026-09-19 04:20:34
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">TypeSafe AI has released Jev, a transformer-based artificial intelligence model designed to make structured decisions for software rather than generate conversational text, drawing strong early interest from developers seeking faster and cheaper automation tools.

The San Francisco start-up, founded by former OpenAI researcher Diogo Almeida, introduced Jev as its first“System One” model after two years in stealth. Almeida helped develop research behind ChatGPT and reinforcement learning from human feedback, a training approach that helped make large language models better at following human instructions.

Jev takes a different route. Instead of producing strings of text, it returns typed decisions and probability estimates that software can use directly. TypeSafe says the model is aimed at tasks such as classification, routing, scoring, verification and guardrails, where an application needs a bounded judgement rather than a written response.

MENAFN19092026000152002308ID1111681502



The Arabian Post

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search