Typesafe Unveils Decision-Focused AI Model Jev Arabian Post
The San Francisco start-up, founded by former OpenAI researcher Diogo Almeida, introduced Jev as its first“System One” model after two years in stealth. Almeida helped develop research behind ChatGPT and reinforcement learning from human feedback, a training approach that helped make large language models better at following human instructions.
Jev takes a different route. Instead of producing strings of text, it returns typed decisions and probability estimates that software can use directly. TypeSafe says the model is aimed at tasks such as classification, routing, scoring, verification and guardrails, where an application needs a bounded judgement rather than a written response.
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