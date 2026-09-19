Civil Defence Lifts Riyadh And Al-Kharj Danger Warning Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence declared the danger over in Riyadh and Al-Kharj early on Saturday after a second overnight round of emergency alerts warned residents of a potential threat.

The General Directorate of Civil Defence said the all-clear applied to the capital and Al-Kharj governorate and urged citizens and residents to continue following official safety instructions. The update followed warnings transmitted through the National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies, which had directed people in both areas to take precautions and comply with Civil Defence guidance.

The second alert came after an earlier warning for Riyadh and Al-Kharj had also been withdrawn overnight. Authorities did not specify the nature of the potential danger that prompted either round of alerts, leaving the official public guidance focused on immediate protective measures rather than the source of the threat.

<p>During the warning period, residents were told to remain calm, move to a safe place and stay away from open areas and glass windows. Civil Defence advised people not to stand on balconies or rooftops and instructed anyone outdoors to enter the nearest building or shelter behind a solid barrier where necessary.</p><p>People were also asked to avoid gatherings, filming and locations that could expose them to danger. The authority stressed that information should be obtained from official channels and cautioned against circulating rumours or video clips from unknown sources while the warnings remained active.</p><p>The authority's instructions also emphasised staying clear of exposed sites until formal clearance was given, even if no immediate danger was visible nearby.</p>See also Alpha Dhabi lifts MICAD commitment to $1 billion <p>The alerts in Riyadh and Al-Kharj formed part of a wider series of Civil Defence warnings issued across several parts of Saudi Arabia from Friday into the early hours of Saturday. Warnings were also activated for areas including Jeddah, Taif, Khamis Mushait, AlUla and the Farasan Islands, with authorities later announcing that the danger had passed in those locations.</p><p>The emergency messages came amid heightened security concerns following a series of drone and missile incidents affecting the kingdom. Saudi authorities said debris from an intercepted drone fell in Taif on Thursday, killing one person and injuring two others. The incident was among several episodes that prompted precautionary alerts and Civil Defence instructions in different regions.</p><p>Saudi authorities have said air defences have intercepted aerial threats during the latest period of cross-border attacks. The Houthis in Yemen have also claimed operations against targets in Saudi Arabia, while disputing some Saudi accounts of intended targets. Civil Defence did not link Saturday's Riyadh and Al-Kharj warnings to any specific attack or identify an incoming projectile.</p><p>The distinction was significant because the National Early Warning Platform is designed to deliver urgent instructions directly to people in areas where authorities assess that a threat may require immediate action. The system can be used to distribute location-specific alerts and safety directions, allowing Civil Defence to issue protective guidance before later sending an all-clear when the danger is judged to have ended.</p><p>Saturday's messages therefore concentrated on practical precautions. Residents were asked to stay inside buildings or internal rooms away from windows until the warning was lifted, while people already outside were told to seek the nearest safe structure. Those instructions remained in place until Civil Defence announced that the danger had passed.</p>See also Iran and Oman advance Hormuz shipping corridor plan <p>The all-clear was issued in the early hours, ending the second warning cycle for Riyadh and Al-Kharj during the night. Civil Defence nevertheless told the public to remain attentive to official notices, reflecting the possibility that emergency guidance could be updated quickly if conditions changed.</p><p>No casualties or damage in Riyadh or Al-Kharj were announced in connection with the alerts. Authorities also did not disclose whether air defence systems had been activated over the two areas during the warning period.</p><p> Also published on Medium.</p><div class='code-block code-block-1'><h2></h2></div>