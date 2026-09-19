Civil Defence Lifts Riyadh And Al-Kharj Danger Warning Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiSaudi Arabia's Civil Defence declared the danger over in Riyadh and Al-Kharj early on Saturday after a second overnight round of emergency alerts warned residents of a potential threat.
The General Directorate of Civil Defence said the all-clear applied to the capital and Al-Kharj governorate and urged citizens and residents to continue following official safety instructions. The update followed warnings transmitted through the National Early Warning Platform for Emergencies, which had directed people in both areas to take precautions and comply with Civil Defence guidance.
The second alert came after an earlier warning for Riyadh and Al-Kharj had also been withdrawn overnight. Authorities did not specify the nature of the potential danger that prompted either round of alerts, leaving the official public guidance focused on immediate protective measures rather than the source of the threat.
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