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UN Mission Identifies Grounds For US War-Crime Finding Arabian Post


2026-09-19 04:20:34
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix">A United Nations-backed fact-finding mission has found reasonable grounds to believe United States forces committed war crimes in two February strikes in Iran, including an attack on a primary school in Minab that killed more than 150 people.

The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran said the strikes amounted to indiscriminate attacks that caused civilian deaths, injuries and damage to civilian objects. Its findings were submitted to the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva as part of a wider report examining conduct during the conflict and Iran's response to domestic protests.

Investigators concluded there were reasonable grounds to believe US forces carried out the February 28 strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh Primary School in Minab, in southern Iran. More than 150 people were killed, including about 120 children, according to figures cited by the mission.

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The Arabian Post

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