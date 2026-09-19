MENAFN - Swissinfo) Digital bank Revolut already has a million customers in Switzerland. Now the company is applying for a Swiss banking licence. Why? Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Revolut seeks to challenge Swiss banking sector This content was published on September 18, 2026 - 09:00 4 minutes SRF

A new player could soon make its mark on the Swiss banking sector – one that already has 1.3 million customers here. Revolut is regarded as the largest“neo-bank” in Switzerland. It's a financial services provider that does not operate any branches but handles all payment transactions via its app and website.

+ Neo-banks challenging Swiss financial sector

Revolut is now applying to the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) for a Swiss banking licence. In Switzerland, most people have so far used Revolut as a secondary account or often as a“holiday bank” for payments abroad to take advantage of Revolut's comparatively low fees.

“A banking licence brings trust and prestige,” explains SRF business editor Charlotte Jacquemart. This is partly because of the deposit guarantee scheme. If a licensed bank goes bankrupt, account balances of up to CHF100,000 ($121,110) are protected by law.

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