MENAFN - Swissinfo) At the heart of Europe, Switzerland is deeply intertwined with the European Union but remains firmly outside the bloc. Has this carefully guarded independence served its interests, or do the Swiss hold an overly idealised view of their autonomy? Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Why Switzerland stays out of the European Union This content was published on September 18, 2026 - 09:00 11 minutes

I lead the Spanish-language team at SWI swissinfo, which involves ensuring the quality of our publications and making them understandable for Spanish-speaking people from more than 20 countries. I'm also part of a team of journalists specialising in foreign affairs. Explaining current events and its relations with Switzerland is an essential part of my task. Senior journalist with over 30 years of experience in investigative journalism, broadcasting, multimedia content production and social media distribution.

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Deutsch de Erklärt: Warum die Schweiz nicht der EU beitritt Original Read more: Erklärt: Warum die Schweiz nicht der EU bei Français fr Pourquoi la Suisse n'adhère pas à l'Union européenne Read more: Pourquoi la Suisse n'adhère pas à l'Union europe Português pt Por que a Suíça não adere à União Europeia Read more: Por que a Suíça não adere à União Eur 日本語 ja 7つの疑問で読み解く、スイスがEUに加盟しない理由 Read more: 7つの疑問で読み解く、スイスがEUに加盟 العربية ar لماذا لا تنضم سويسرا إلى الاتحاد الأوروبي Read more: لماذا لا تنضم سويسرا إلى الاتحاد الأ 中文 zh 瑞士为什么不加入欧盟? Read more: 瑞士为什么不 Русский ru Почему Швейцария не вступает в Европейский союз? Read more: Почему Швейцария не вступает в Европейский

Switzerland has charted its own course in Europe, relying on a web of agreements that govern its relations with Brussels. This distinct approach is widely considered to have worked so far. But there is no guarantee that it will last.

One reason for this uncertainty is that the agreements need updating, and negotiations have been ongoing for more than ten years. In 2021, after repeated talks failed to produce a result, the Swiss government unilaterally broke them off. Now, Bern and the European Commission have reached agreement.

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But the agreement must still win the support of the Swiss parliament and probably voters. Their approval is far from certain, even at a time when great-power politics lays bare the limits of Switzerland's geopolitical influence.

How did Switzerland get into this predicament, and why does it persist in this approach? We examine the key questions.

1. Why is Switzerland so ambivalent about the EU?

When Austria and other European countries moved towards membership in the newly established European Union in the 1990s, Switzerland considered following suit. Joining the European Economic Area (EEA) would have marked a major step towards the EU. But in 1992, voters rejected the proposal by a very narrow margin.

Stefanie Walter, professor of international relations and political economy at the University of Zurich, recalls:“That was a turning point in relations between Switzerland and the EU because the issue became highly politicised. When the government later pursued EU membership, voters rejected it unequivocally at the ballot box.”

The Swiss government was left with little choice but to pursue the bilateral approach. This“tailor-made solution” also meant ruling out EU membership for the long term. It allowed Switzerland to align itself closely with the bloc in selected areas without formally joining.

The first package of bilateral agreements started being developed in 1994, while the EU was still young. A second package followed ten years later. Known as the Bilateral Agreements II, it brought Switzerland into the Schengen and Dublin systems and aligned it more closely with EU migration and asylum policy.

“The paradox, in a sense, is that the closer Switzerland's ties with the EU became, the further it moved away from joining it,” says Walter. On the one hand, Switzerland increasingly brought its regulations into line with EU rules to benefit from access to the European single market.

On the other hand, this removed the incentive to go one step further.“The bilateral agreements enjoy enormous popularity in Switzerland, and the more popular they became, the less popular EU membership became,” says Walter. Today, only 5% to 10% of Swiss people support joining the EU.

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