Swiss Apprenticeship Market Remains Bouyant
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Schweizer Lehrstellenmarkt bleibt 2026 stabil
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Read more: Schweizer Lehrstellenmarkt bleibt 2026 s
Vocational training remains the most important educational pathway for young people after compulsory schooling.
+ Why the world should take notice of the Swiss apprenticeship model
At the end of August, the number of apprenticeship contracts stood at around 76,000, in line with previous years, according to the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI).
This shows that companies are investing in the next generation of skilled workers and that vocational training is on a solid footing.More More Education Apprenticeships in Switzerland
This content was published on Sep 22, 2022 Pupils face an important choice at the end of compulsory: apprenticeships or high school.Read more: Apprenticeships in Switze
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