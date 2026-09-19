Deutsch de Schweizer Lehrstellenmarkt bleibt 2026 stabil Original Read more: Schweizer Lehrstellenmarkt bleibt 2026 s

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Some 76,000 new apprentices have signed contracts in Switzerland, meaning that the model will remain stable in 2026. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss apprenticeship market remains bouyant This content was published on September 18, 2026 - 10:28 1 minute Keystone-SDA

Vocational training remains the most important educational pathway for young people after compulsory schooling.

+ Why the world should take notice of the Swiss apprenticeship model

At the end of August, the number of apprenticeship contracts stood at around 76,000, in line with previous years, according to the State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI).

This shows that companies are investing in the next generation of skilled workers and that vocational training is on a solid footing.

More More Education Apprenticeships in Switzerland

This content was published on Sep 22, 2022 Pupils face an important choice at the end of compulsory: apprenticeships or high school.

Read more: Apprenticeships in Switze