Italiano it Israele, esodo record: la Svizzera attrae scienziati e patrimoni Original Read more: Israele, esodo record: la Svizzera attrae scienziati e patr

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Many Israelis are leaving their country, and quite a few are ending up in Switzerland. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland attracting Israeli scientists and wealth This content was published on September 18, 2026 - 11:19 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

According to a study by Tel Aviv University cited today by the Lausanne-based daily 24 Heures, 90,900 people left Israel in 2025, 91,500 in 2024 and 86,500 in 2023, compared with an average of around 60,000 for the period 2010–2019.

Migration trends, which had almost been Israel-bound since the state's foundation in 1948, have reversed since 2023. Of particular concern is the exodus of high-earners in the technology and healthcare sectors.

According to the Israeli tax authority, this trend has almost doubled in five years and, if it continues, could cost up to $3.5 billion a year in tax revenue.

Against this backdrop, Switzerland is attracting a modest but growing share of these individuals. According to data from the Federal Statistical Office cited by the Vaud-based newspaper, immigration from Israel to Switzerland peaked in 2023, with 257 arrivals and only 85 departures, compared with 189 arrivals and 98 departures in 2022.

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This content was published on Jun 3, 2021 Zurich's Yesh! Film Festival brings a selection of 32 recent films revolving around the centenarian Jewish question(s).

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