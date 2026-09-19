Français fr Leysin-Les Mosses: le projet des 175 canons à neige abandonné Original Read more: Leysin-Les Mosses: le projet des 175 canons à neige aband

MENAFN - Swissinfo) A plan to install 175 snow cannons in Leysin and Les Mosses, in southwest Switzerland, has been scrapped. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss ski resorts scrap 175 snow cannon project This content was published on September 18, 2026 - 13:02 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

As the planned installation was partly situated within a protected area, the company Télé Leysin-Les Mosses-La Lécherette (TLML) has been forced to refocus its project solely on the Leysin ski area, where 30 to 40 new snow cannons are now being considered.

The protection of the wetland site of national importance at Les Mosses prevents this project from going ahead, TLML and the canton of Vaud announced.

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