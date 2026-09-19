Swiss Ski Resorts Scrap 175 Snow Cannon Project
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Leysin-Les Mosses: le projet des 175 canons à neige abandonné
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Read more: Leysin-Les Mosses: le projet des 175 canons à neige aband
As the planned installation was partly situated within a protected area, the company Télé Leysin-Les Mosses-La Lécherette (TLML) has been forced to refocus its project solely on the Leysin ski area, where 30 to 40 new snow cannons are now being considered.
The protection of the wetland site of national importance at Les Mosses prevents this project from going ahead, TLML and the canton of Vaud announced.More More Winter energy woes cast shadow over Swiss ski season
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