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Government Signs Off Measures To Tighten Swiss Security

Government Signs Off Measures To Tighten Swiss Security


2026-09-19 04:19:08
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Swiss government has adopted a Security Policy Strategy 2026, which includes measures already implemented to strengthen the country's defences. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Government signs off measures to tighten Swiss security This content was published on September 18, 2026 - 13:56 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
    Deutsch de Resilienz und Abwehr: Bundesrat richtet Sicherheitspolitik neu aus Original Read more: Resilienz und Abwehr: Bundesrat richtet Sicherheitspolitik ne Русский ru Швейцария утвердила новую Стратегию безопасности Read more: Швейцария утвердила новую Стратегию безопас

The reoriented strategy adopts a“comprehensive security” approach, which takes account of both civilian and military resources. In the draft document issued at the start of the consultation process in December 2025, the Federal Council had already set out three key priorities.

Firstly, resilience is to be strengthened by reducing vulnerabilities and critical dependencies within the state, the economy and society.

Secondly, defence and protection are to be improved. This is intended to protect the population, institutions and critical infrastructure more effectively against threats.

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This content was published on Feb 19, 2025 The Swiss Armed Forces are facing considerable challenges. A look at seven problems that the next defence minister will have to address.

Read more: Seven weaknesses in 'Fortress Switzer

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