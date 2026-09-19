Government Signs Off Measures To Tighten Swiss Security
-
Deutsch
de
Resilienz und Abwehr: Bundesrat richtet Sicherheitspolitik neu aus
Original
Read more: Resilienz und Abwehr: Bundesrat richtet Sicherheitspolitik ne
Русский
ru
Швейцария утвердила новую Стратегию безопасности
Read more: Швейцария утвердила новую Стратегию безопас
The reoriented strategy adopts a“comprehensive security” approach, which takes account of both civilian and military resources. In the draft document issued at the start of the consultation process in December 2025, the Federal Council had already set out three key priorities.
Firstly, resilience is to be strengthened by reducing vulnerabilities and critical dependencies within the state, the economy and society.
Secondly, defence and protection are to be improved. This is intended to protect the population, institutions and critical infrastructure more effectively against threats.More More Swiss Politics Seven weaknesses in 'Fortress Switzerland'
This content was published on Feb 19, 2025 The Swiss Armed Forces are facing considerable challenges. A look at seven problems that the next defence minister will have to address.Read more: Seven weaknesses in 'Fortress Switzer
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment