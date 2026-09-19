Français fr Fenaco verse 7,2 millions à 13'000 exploitations suisses Original Read more: Fenaco verse 7,2 millions à 13'000 exploitations su

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Fenaco agricultural cooperative believes that Swiss farms, which have been put under severe strain following the heatwave this summer, need support. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Swiss agricultural cooperative pays farms CHF7.2m drought relief This content was published on September 18, 2026 - 15:07 1 minute Keystone-SDA

A drought payment of CHF7.2 million will therefore be made to 13,000 agricultural businesses, according to a press release issued on Friday.

This will amount to between CHF100 and CHF2,000 per member registered with the cooperative, Fenaco states.

The one-off contribution will be paid as part of the cooperative's profit-sharing scheme and will be credited via Landi shops over the coming months.

At the end of August, Migros announced that it was making CHF2 million available to the agricultural sector to help farms facing financial difficulties following the summer drought.

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