Swiss Coach Crash Injured Return To Netherlands
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Les blessés de l'accident de Susch (GR) rentrent aux Pays-Bas
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Read more: Les blessés de l'accident de Susch (GR) rentrent aux Pay
The Dutch aid organisation Eurocross Assistance announced the news on Thursday evening.
The last four injured people still in hospital have left Switzerland. The Dutch organisation is now arranging for the repatriation of the bodies of the five victims who died.
This is“expected shortly”, according to Eurocross Assistance. Four women aged 71, 75, 79 and 80, and a 75-year-old man, lost their lives in the accident. All were Dutch nationals.
In the late afternoon of Thursday September 10, the coach was travelling from Zernez towards Susch, canton Graubünden, when it veered off the road in a roadworks area and overturned on its side below the road.
Of the 45 people on board the bus, five died, three were seriously injured, seven sustained moderate injuries and 30 suffered minor injuries. The driver survived the accident.More More Several killed in Dutch coach crash in Swiss Alps
This content was published on Sep 11, 2026 A Dutch tourist coach crashed in the southeastern Swiss Alps on Thursday afternoon, leaving several people dead and others injured, police say.Read more: Several killed in Dutch coach crash in Swiss
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