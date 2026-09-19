MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland said Vladimir Putin's seizure of Russian assets belonging to Nestlé is a worrying development and it's working with the company to get the actions reversed. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Switzerland seeks reversal of Russia's Nestle seizure This content was published on September 18, 2026 - 17:01 3 minutes Bloomberg

The Russian president on Thursday ordered stakes in businesses of Nestlé and French supermarket chain Auchan to be placed under temporary administration by a local company.

The Kremlin linked the actions to European military support for Ukraine. For Switzerland, it comes at a particularly sensitive time. The country is less than two weeks away from a national vote on its neutrality, where the result could affect Swiss sanctions on Russia.

+ Russian supermarket shelves 'full of Nestlé products'

Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, speaking on behalf of the government, said in a statement that it's“worried” about the seizure of Nestlé's assets. It's working with Nestlé“toward the reversal of the compulsory administration,” it said.

Eric Nussbaumer, a former senior lawmaker of the Social Democrats, called Russia's move“unjustified.”

“Apparently there's resentment against Switzerland in high places in Russia,” he said.“I advise extreme caution when dealing with this regime.”

Nussbaumer, who was a foreign policy expert in Switzerland's parliament for almost 20 years before he retired in April, doesn't think that Moscow is trying to sway Switzerland's neutrality vote later this month. Polls indicate that the proposal is likely to fail.

Tensions rising

But the timing of the move will add to tensions between Switzerland and Russia. The Swiss initiative proposes imposing stricter rules on how the country applies its longstanding policy of neutrality.

It would remove the current flexibility that enabled the government to mirror European Union sanctions on Russia in 2022 after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

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