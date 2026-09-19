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Jordan's Tourism Revenue Rises 17.2%


2026-09-19 04:17:25
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Tourism generated US$1.139 billion in revenue in Jordan in August, up 17.2% from the same month last year, according to preliminary data from the country's central bank published by the official local news agency, the Jordan News Agency (Petra), on Thursday (17).

In the first eight months of the year, tourism generated US$5.5 billion in Jordan, up 2.9% from the same period in 2025. The report refers to a recovery in tourism revenue in the country.

According to data from Jordan's central bank, revenue from tourism by visitors from Arab countries in Jordan increased 16.3% in the year to August, while spending by Asian citizens rose 9.5%. However, revenue generated by tourism from Jordanian expatriates fell 5.9%, while revenue from Americans declined 17.1%, Europeans 23.7%, and other nationalities 39.9%.

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Translated by AI

©Philippe Turpin/Photononstop via AFP

The post Jordan's tourism revenue rises 17.2% appeared first on ANBA News Agency.

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Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)

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