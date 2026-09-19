Jordan's Tourism Revenue Rises 17.2%
In the first eight months of the year, tourism generated US$5.5 billion in Jordan, up 2.9% from the same period in 2025. The report refers to a recovery in tourism revenue in the country.
According to data from Jordan's central bank, revenue from tourism by visitors from Arab countries in Jordan increased 16.3% in the year to August, while spending by Asian citizens rose 9.5%. However, revenue generated by tourism from Jordanian expatriates fell 5.9%, while revenue from Americans declined 17.1%, Europeans 23.7%, and other nationalities 39.9%.
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Translated by AI©Philippe Turpin/Photononstop via AFP
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