MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Three hotels in Arab countries, two from the United Arab Emirates and one from Morocco, are on this year's list of the world's 50 best hotels, The World's 50 Best Hotels 2026. For the second consecutive year, Rosewood Hong Kong tops the global ranking.

From the Arab world, Atlantis The Royal, in Dubai, ranks as the fourth-best hotel. The hotel is located in Palm Jumeirah and describes itself as the world's most exclusive ultra-luxury experiential resort. In 15th place is Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, also in Dubai, a luxury beachfront resort near the iconic Burj Al Arab. The other Arab hotel on the list is Royal Mansour Marrakech, a luxury palace hotel that ranks 26th.

Brazil has two properties on the list: Rosewood São Paulo, in São Paulo, in sixth place, and Copacabana Palace, in Rio de Janeiro, in 29th. The ranking is based on the opinions of more than 800 international travel experts, including hoteliers, journalists and experienced travelers in the luxury segment.

Read also:

Dar Ba Sidi & Spa in Morocco attracts Brazilians

Translated by AI

©Philippe Turpin/Photononstop via AFP

The post Three hotels in Arab countries make top 50 appeared first on ANBA News Agency.