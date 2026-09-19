Mihas Showcase To Feature Six Brazilian Companies

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Six Brazilian companies will participate in the Mihas Fair in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, next week. They will be featured at the booth organized by the Halal do Brasil Project, an initiative of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce that promotes Brazilian-made halal products abroad. Halal refers to products that can be consumed by Muslims.

Corn and corn-based products manufacturer Milhão, protein processor MBRF, and Pão e Arte will showcase their products at the trade show, which will also feature halal certification bodies CDIAL Halal, Fambras Halal, and Halal Approval. The program includes an official opening of the Brazilian booth, with the presence of local authorities.

According to Fernanda Dantas, Internationalization Projects Manager at the Arab Chamber, the event is an opportunity to reach a growing Muslim consumer base.“The fair opens opportunities for companies to enter the Asian market. Malaysia is a gateway because, except for protein, it has very low import tariffs. The market requires products to be halal,” says Dantas.

She also points out that Malaysia, a country of 34 million inhabitants, has well-established logistics infrastructure and is part of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a free-trade area comprising 11 countries.

Mihas is one of the world's leading halal product events. Last year, it attracted more than 50,000 visitors across 2,400 booths, with business deals exceeding US$1 billion, according to the organizers. The Halal do Brasil Project first participated in the trade show with its own booth in 2023. Since then, Halal do Brasil has taken part in every edition of Mihas, which Dantas says is important for building recognition of the Brazilian brand in the local market.

One example, she says, is Pão e Arte, which participated in the event for the first time last year and now exports products to Malaysia. Fernanda Baltazar, the Arab Chamber's Director of Institutional Relations, will also participate in the trade show.

Translated by A.I.

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