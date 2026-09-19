The Drone Arms Race Is Here: Military UAV Market Projected To Triple By 2032 - Financial News Media

MENAFN - Financial News Media) data-id="165ecfe1" data-element_type="widget" data-e-type="widget" data-widget_type="theme-post-content">

New York, NY – September 17, 2026 – Market News Updates News Commentary – From Battlefield ISR to AI-Powered Autonomy, North America Defense Spending Is Reshaping Modern Warfare – Something worth paying attention to is that the military isn't just buying a few more drones here and there - it's fundamentally changing how it fights wars, and the spending numbers make that obvious. Fortune Business Insights pegged the military drone market at $14.14 billion back in 2023, and they're projecting it'll hit $47.16 billion by 2032. That's roughly 13% growth, year over year, for nearly a decade straight. And it's not just optimistic forecasting - there's real money already moving. A new law just put $33 billion behind drones and AI for the Department of Defense, with $13.5 billion earmarked specifically for unmanned systems and another $16 billion for AI across the government. Look at any conflict happening right now, whether it's contested airspace or ground troops dealing with asymmetric threats, and you keep landing on the same takeaway: autonomous, AI-driven drone fleets aren't some future upgrade anymore. They're becoming the backbone of how national defense actually works offering opportunity for Leading Tech Companies on the move that may include: ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), Quantum Cyber N.V. (NASDAQ: QUCY), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (NYSE: UAVS), Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC).

And the U.S. isn't sitting on the sidelines here - it's leading. North America held over a third of the global market in 2023 (36.1%, to be exact), and the U.S. side of the military drone market alone is expected to climb to around $10.71 billion by 2030. It doesn't stop there, either. The counter-drone side of the business - the systems built to detect and stop enemy drones - is growing even faster in percentage terms. Allied Market Research had that market at just $2.13 billion in 2020, and they're projecting $16.76 billion by 2030. That's a 26.6% annual growth rate, which is steep even by defense-tech standards. Put simply: whether you're looking at the drones themselves or the technology built to counter them, this is one of the most aggressive buildout cycles the defense industry has seen in years.

Key revenue-growth drivers:

Global military drone market projected to grow from $14.14 billion (2023) to $47.16 billion by 2032, per Fortune Business Insights S. federal legislation allocated $13.5 billion for unmanned systems and $16 billion for government-wide AI initiatives, per a GlobeNewswire/Barchart report citing the new funding law North America held 36.1% of global military drone market share in 2023, the largest of any region, per Fortune Business Insights S. military drone market alone expected to reach approximately $10.71 billion by 2030, per Fortune Business Insights Global drone defense system market (counter-drone/detection tech) projected to grow from $2.13 billion (2020) to $16.76 billion by 2030, per Allied Market Research

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Selected for Canada's Defence Drone Initiative Marketplace, Expanding Opportunities for ZenaDrone's AI-Powered Autonomous Drone Solutions - ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA ) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, announces that it has been selected as a qualified supplier under the Government of Canada's Defence Drone Initiative (DDI) Marketplace. The qualification establishes ZenaTech as part of the Government of Canada's pre-qualified supplier pool, creating a pathway to compete for future defense and security drone requirements supporting the Canadian Armed Forces and Canadian Coast Guard.

“Being selected for Canada's Defence Drone Initiative Marketplace represents an important milestone for our growing defense business,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO.“We have been investing in autonomous drone technology, AI, manufacturing, and advanced capabilities designed for real-world defense and government applications, and we look forward to demonstrating how our ZenaDrone solutions can contribute to Canada's objective of building a strong domestic drone and autonomous systems industry. Our goal is to continue advancing our technology and manufacturing capabilities so that ZenaDrone can become an important supplier of autonomous drone solutions to Canada and allied governments.”

Launched by the Government of Canada in July 2026, the Defence Drone Initiative is designed to accelerate the development, testing, adaptation and production of uncrewed and autonomous systems while strengthening Canada's domestic defense industrial capacity. Qualification under the DDI Marketplace does not constitute the award of a procurement contract, but it positions ZenaTech to apply and compete for applicable future requirements issued through the Marketplace.

ZenaDrone's defense-focused portfolio is anchored by the ZenaDrone 1000, a multifunction autonomous drone platform built for surveillance, reconnaissance, logistics and specialized cargo missions currently at the testing stage. The IQ Series of drones range from an indoor inventory management and security drone, to inspection, land surveys and mapping, and an underwater drone. The Company's counter-UAS maritime interceptor drones and launch and refueling station, part of an integrated defense system, are currently in development. These platforms are being created to combine AI-driven autonomy, advanced sensors and modular payloads designed to meet the demanding requirements of defense and security operators and are being developed in parallel with ZenaTech's ongoing manufacturing facility expansion across Arizona, Dubai and Taiwan. Continued... Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting:

In other industry recent drone operation news of note:

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI), a developer of artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled defense, security, and situational awareness solutions, recently announced it has been awarded a new subcontract and purchase order for its patented AI threat detection and mapping solution in support of a U.S. Department of State program.

The new award, valued at approximately $180,000, includes five hardened GPU powered laptop computers configured with the Company's Spotlight OnSight AI-powered threat detection and mapping software with 3-years of annual software licensing and AI model upgrades. The OnSight software allows users to detect explosive threats from basic and advanced drones and plot the predictions on maps and export these predictions in standard geospatial formats at the edge without requiring internet connectivity. The software is designed to enhance Ukraine's ability to demine its own territory without relying on foreign assistance.

Quantum Cyber N.V. (Nasdaq: QUCY), a Nasdaq-listed autonomous defense technology company assembling an AI-powered System-of-Systems platform for drone warfare, counter-UAS, and border security applications, recently announced that it has acquired a Lambda Hyperplane 8-A100 AI compute cluster, powered by eight NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPUs, to serve as the dedicated compute backbone for its Swarm Operating System and for the AI and autonomy features being built into Quantum Station, the Company's battlefield command-and-control platform.

The cluster is intended to be installed at Quantum Cyber's wholly owned manufacturing facility in Bridgeport, Connecticut, co-locating the Company's AI infrastructure with the same U.S. site that produces its autonomous drone platforms. The Company believes this step marks its transition from an integrator of licensed autonomous technologies into an AI-native defense manufacturer with in-house compute, manufacturing, and command layers under a single Nasdaq-listed roof.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) (dba, EagleNXT), a leading provider of full-stack drone, counter-UAS, and specialty sensor system solutions for defense, government, and commercial applications worldwide, recently unveiled the Altum-PT Pro, a new flagship sensor in its MicaSense portfolio, at the annual Commercial Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (CUAV) trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Altum-PT Pro provides research-grade inputs by capturing synchronized multispectral, panchromatic, and high-resolution radiometric thermal data in a single payload. This enables precise aerial mapping and analysis for agricultural research, environmental monitoring, defense applications, and ecological studies.

SandboxAQ recently announced it has successfully completed the world's first reported test of a magnetic navigation (MagNav) system on an attritable platform – Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) 's Lumberjack®, a Group 3 UAS attritable drone. It was also the world's first reported instance of a MagNav system being paired with a visual navigation system on an attritable, one-way attack platform. SandboxAQ has collaborated with Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) to integrate and test its commercial, dual-use, AQNav MagNav technology on this unmanned aircraft system.

Conflicts in Ukraine and the Persian Gulf States prove small, expendable drones are now regularly operating in GPS-denied and spoofed environments. UAVs are a tool of war in these conflicts and militaries around the world are ramping up their stockpiles of drones. Northrop Grumman's Lumberjack, a one-way-attack drone, was designed and developed in under 14 months of its first flight. The versatility and modularity of this technology highlights Northrop Grumman's multi-use, loitering munition capabilities.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU'S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed MNU was compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by ZenaTech, Inc. by the company. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE

This release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.“Forward-looking statements” describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as“may”,“future”,“plan” or“planned”,“will” or“should”,“expected,”“anticipates”,“draft”,“eventually” or“projected”. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email:... – +1(561)486-1799

SOURCE: Market News Updates