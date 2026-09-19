CBIC To Step Up MSME Outreach To Boost EMI Scheme Adoption As Enrolment Stays Below 1,000

MENAFN - KNN India)The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will conduct outreach programmes and handhold micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to increase adoption of the Eligible Manufacturer Importer (EMI) scheme, which has seen fewer than 1,000 businesses enrol since its launch on April 1, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The CBIC has substantially reduced data and documentation requirements for the scheme from September 15 to make enrolment easier.

“The scheme has not taken off the way we had envisaged. We will conduct outreach programmes on the benefits of the scheme and with simplified documentation, we hope the EMI scheme will gain greater acceptability,” the official said, as quoted by PTI.

Application Documents Cut from 10 to 3

Following representations from industry seeking rationalisation of application requirements, the CBIC reduced the number of documents to be uploaded by prospective EMIs from 10 to three through a revised application format.

The data required to be submitted has also been reduced. The CBIC said the changes would substantially ease the compliance burden while allowing verification of relevant information through backend IT systems.

Eligible importers can apply under the revised requirements from September 15.

Deferred Customs Duty to Support Cash Flow

The EMI scheme was introduced in the Union Budget 2026-27 as a facilitation measure for trusted manufacturers. It allows eligible manufacturers to clear imported goods without paying Customs duty at the time of clearance.

Instead, the applicable duty can be paid monthly under the Deferred Payment of Import Duty Rules, 2016, helping manufacturers manage cash flows and working capital more efficiently.

The facility is available from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2028.

The CBIC said the scheme is aimed at improving ease of doing business, strengthening compliance and supporting domestic manufacturing. Outreach and handholding initiatives are expected to increase awareness among MSMEs and encourage greater adoption.

(KNN Bureau)

