SEMICON India 2026: Odisha Secures Rs 23,600 Crore Semiconductor, Electronics Investment Proposals

MENAFN - KNN India)Odisha has received investment proposals worth around Rs 23,600 crore with the potential to create 6,100 jobs as the state steps up efforts to attract semiconductor and electronics manufacturing projects, the state government said at SEMICON India 2026 in New Delhi.

The proposals emerged from a series of meetings between Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and global and domestic semiconductor companies, industry bodies and international delegations from Japan, Sweden and Taiwan.

Companies including Lam Research, Applied Materials, SiCSem, 3D Glass Solutions, Cyient, Linde and HORIBA India participated in the engagements.

Odisha Silicon Valley Planned at Naraj

CM Majhi also announced the development of the Odisha Silicon Valley across 870 acres at Naraj near Cuttack. The proposed zone will serve as a dedicated cluster for semiconductor, electronics and information technology projects, covering manufacturing, supply chains and allied industries.

The site is connected to the Cuttack-Bhubaneswar urban corridor and has access to national highways and ports including Paradip and Dhamra. Its proximity to the Mahanadi River has also been highlighted as an advantage for meeting the water requirements of semiconductor fabrication and assembly facilities.

A Letter of Intent was also signed with QuadQuantum for a facility to manufacture silicon carbide (SiC) substrate wafers, adding to Odisha's emerging SiC and power semiconductor ecosystem.

Focus on Complete Semiconductor Ecosystem

The state government said it is seeking to move semiconductor projects from investment proposals towards execution while developing an integrated ecosystem covering manufacturing, materials, equipment, research, talent and allied supply-chain activities.

Odisha's pavilion at SEMICON India showcased projects by RIR Power Electronics, SiCSem, 3D Glass Solutions and ARF Design, along with semiconductor-related work at NIT Rourkela and PMEC, Brahmapur.

The pavilion's theme, 'Sand to Silicon', linked Odisha's mineral and industrial base with its ambitions in advanced technology, alongside the state's broader objective of transitioning from a 'Mine Economy' to a 'Mind Economy'.

(KNN Bureau)

