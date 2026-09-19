Geekplus Opens European Robotics Innovation Lab In Germany

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Geekplus, one of the world's largest manufacturers of warehouse robots, has opened a new European Innovation Lab in Düsseldorf, Germany, marking a“major milestone for the company's journey across Europe”.

The inauguration welcomed more than 150 industry leaders, including representatives from GXO, DSV and LPP Logistics, as well as Josef Hinkel, First Deputy Mayor of Düsseldorf, marking the lab's role as a proving ground for EMEA logistics leaders, where“AI in Motion – Rooted in Europe” points to what's next: human insight and intent working alongside AI-powered agents and robotics.

Josef Hinkel, Deputy Mayor of Düsseldorf, says:“Düsseldorf stands for openness, international collaboration and forward-looking technologies.

“As a city, we are committed to creating the right conditions for a thriving international innovation ecosystem. We are delighted that Geekplus has chosen Düsseldorf for its new innovation Lab and is now contributing to this vibrant network.”

A new European hub for advanced robotics and practical AI adoption

The Geekplus European Innovation Lab is a first for the company in Europe, an unique technological and innovation lab where partners and customers can experience and test the AI robotic systems transforming logistics.

With the centre now launching in Düsseldorf, Geekplus strengthens its commitment to European customers while supporting the broader ecosystem for future logistics innovation.

The hub has been designed to help organisations navigate the technological shift towards agentic capabilities, showcasing how Gravity, Geekplus' unified embodied AI framework for long-horizon, complex physical tasks, can translate into practical improvements across real warehouse operations and future-proof decision-making.

Hong Yu, head of EMEA Geekplus Europe, says:“Opening the Geekplus Innovation Centre in Düsseldorf marks a defining step in bringing AI-driven warehouse robotics closer to the European customers who will shape the next era.

“This centre helps organisations see the full ecosystem in action, from person-to-automation workflows to humanoid and logistics software, so they can move from interest to confident adoption, together.”

The future of warehouse automation in one location

The facility acts as a unique place in Europe where visitors can see a wide range of robotics solutions together, enabling a deeper understanding of how different systems work across varied logistics scenarios.

The Lab showcases capabilities many customers find difficult to evaluate in one location, including person-to-automation logistics demonstrations such as pallet-to-person, tote-to-person, and shelf-to-person, as well as humanoid solutions and logistics software.

Guests can currently view some of the world's latest innovations in robotics, such as the Gino 1 Humanoid robot, RoboShuttle Hyper and the integrated Robot Arm Picking Station, together with Geekplus Brainsupport.

It will also serve as an innovation testing centre for future solutions positions the centre as the place where visitors can experience this combination of robotics functionality, automation interaction methods, and supporting logistics software that together reflect what is becoming possible in modern warehouse environments.

It is designed to be active and customer-facing, with Geekplus hosting visits every month as well as industry-dedicated days. Geekplus expects in excess of 1,000 visitors per year to visit, reinforcing the centre's role as a long-term European platform for education, engagement and solution discovery in robotics.

Rinus Geurts, sales director, Western Europe, Geekplus, says:“At Geekplus, our European customers don't need more promises; they need clarity, confidence and measurable outcomes.

“The Geekplus Innovation Lab gives sales and operations teams a place to validate AI-driven robotics end-to-end, understand how agentic capabilities translate into real warehouse performance, and move faster from evaluation to rollout across Western Europe.”

Anera, CMC Packaging Automation, and Kemaro were the official main sponsors of this event.