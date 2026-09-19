GXO And Exotec Deploy 127 Skypod Robots For Guess In Netherlands

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) GXO Logistics, one of the world's largest pure-play contract logistics providers, and global warehouse robotics provider Exotec, has successfully deployed Exotec's cutting-edge Skypod System at GXO's Venlo, Netherlands, facility – home to global fashion brand Guess (famous for its jeans, main picture).

The installation includes 127 Skypod robots, 60,000 rack locations, eight goods-to-person picking stations and 200 meters of conveyor network. The system is also capable of processing up to 70,000 pieces per day, achieving throughput of up to 2,200 order lines per hour during peak periods.

With the deployment of the automated solution, GXO is enhancing fulfilment operations for Guess across EMEA and Asia by increasing throughput, improving productivity and supporting future growth.

Fashion fulfilment demands exceptional speed, accuracy and flexibility. At the Venlo site, GXO manages inbound logistics and value-added services, including quality control and garment conditioning, and outbound distribution for Guess.

GXO and Exotec designed and implemented the tailored automation solution to meet the unique requirements of fashion logistics, including high SKU counts, seasonal demand fluctuations and evolving customer needs.

Exotec coordinated integration and end-to-end deployment to ensure operational reliability across the facility.

Mark Donné, operations manager, GXO Venlo, said:“The impact has been evident from day one. Our automated solution with Exotec, tailored specifically for Guess, has helped take our operation to the next level, enabling faster processing, greater predictability and a smoother workflow across the site.

“As our business with Guess continues to grow, we have the scalability and flexibility needed to support future demand.”

Wim Vermeir, senior sales executive Benelux, Exotec, added:“Fashion logistics doesn't tolerate approximation – high SKU counts, seasonal spikes, and EMEA-wide distribution require precision engineering, not off-the-shelf automation.

“With GXO, we designed a system built specifically for those demands, and the throughput numbers speak for themselves. The result is a highly efficient operation that supports both current performance and future growth.”

The deployment further strengthens the collaboration between GXO, Exotec and Guess, demonstrating how advanced automation and operational expertise can help retailers build supply chains that adapt with seasonal demand, scale without re-engineering and maintain throughput under pressure while enhancing service for customers.