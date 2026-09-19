Universal Robots Launches Gen 7 Industrial Robot Platform

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Universal Robots, a Teradyne Robotics company, has unveiled Gen 7, its seventh-generation industrial robot platform, designed for industrial automation and physical AI applications.

Introduced at the IMTS trade show, Gen 7 brings together a new generation of robot arms, controller, teach pendant and tool flange, with the platform built around Universal Robots' PolyScope X robot operating system.

Universal Robots says the redesign is intended to provide the computing power, connectivity, sensing and software tools required to move AI-based robotic applications from development into industrial operations.

Jean-Pierre Hathout, president of the Teradyne Robotics Group, says:“The robots of the AI era must be advanced, not complicated.

“Built on what we have learned from over 20 years of cobot innovation and more than 100,000 industrial deployments worldwide, Gen 7 is an end-to-end redesign of our platform that reduces integration friction and dramatically expands application capabilities. It will enable our customers and partners across industries to confidently deploy advanced AI-powered applications in real-world operations.”

New g-Series robot arms

The Gen 7 platform introduces three new g-Series robot arms: the UR10g-1750, UR17g-1300 and UR18g-950, named according to their payload in kilograms and reach in millimeters.

The new models join Universal Robots' existing e-Series and UR Series lineups.

A new g-Series tool flange provides data, power and safety connections directly at the tool flange, supporting cameras and high-bandwidth sensors without requiring additional external cabling.

Universal Robots says this enables the vision and sensing systems required for AI models to operate in real time with the robot and is intended to simplify more advanced automation and physical AI deployments.

Built-in force-torque sensing, impedance control and Real-Time Data Exchange, or RTDE, also provide force feedback for physical AI applications including dexterous manipulation and force-sensitive assembly.

New CB7 Core controller

Gen 7 also introduces the CB7 Core controller, which Universal Robots says provides 40 percent more computing power while occupying a 30 percent smaller footprint than previous generations.

The controller supports multi-network communication for automation and physical AI architectures, allowing connections to PLCs, HMIs, MES platforms, industrial PCs and vision systems while reducing the need for external network switches.

At launch, CB7 is available as a standalone control box and as a compact version designed for integration into an automation cabinet. The controller is also compatible with e-Series and UR Series robot arms.

PolyScope X software platform

PolyScope X provides the software foundation for Gen 7, adding programming tools, ISO 10218-1 safety functionality and cybersecurity compliance.

Open APIs and ROS 2 communication enable developers to build and deploy edge AI applications using industrial PCs and external AI processing.

Additional software packages provide access to functions including ProfiSafe, OPC-UA and logic programs, while application software from third-party developers can also be integrated through the platform. Examples include Rocketfarm Pally and Inbolt 3D Vision Guidance.

New teach pendant and Smart Panel

Universal Robots has also redesigned its teach pendant for Gen 7. The new TP7 Core is more than 20 percent lighter than previous generations and includes multiple grip positions, configurable smart buttons, a full HD display and a new virtual joystick.

The company says the changes are intended to make the pendant more comfortable during extended use while simplifying robot programming for operators.

The new SP7 Smart Panel provides another way to teach and program the robot directly at the tool flange.

It includes safety-compliant freedrive functionality, LED lights and three configurable input buttons capable of running PolyScope X Smart Skills.

Universal Robots says allowing operators to work directly at the point of the task can reduce setup and programming time for applications where touch-to-teach or frequent operator interaction is required, including high-mix, low-volume production.

Safety and cybersecurity

Gen 7's advanced and collaborative safety functions use a PLd, Category 3 architecture certified to ISO 13849-1.

All g-Series robots are TÜV certified to ISO 10218-1 and UL 1740, while Teradyne Robotics is certified to IEC 62443-4-1 ML3 for cybersecurity.

The company says the certification confirms that secure development practices are incorporated throughout the software development lifecycle.

Physical AI ecosystem

Universal Robots is demonstrating Gen 7 at IMTS alongside developments from more than 20 ecosystem partners.

Demonstrations involving Cognex, Schunk, Magswitch, Smooth Robotics, Psyonic, Robotiq and Inbolt show how physical AI, machine vision and gripping technologies can be integrated with Universal Robots hardware and software.

Rudy Cohen, CEO of Inbolt, says:“Universal Robots and Inbolt share the same conviction, that automation should be simple to deploy and simple to live with.

“With Gen 7 and PolyScope X, Inbolt's vision now runs natively on the UR controller itself, available directly through UR. No external vision PC, no extra cabling. Manufacturers get parts localised without jigs or fixtures, and reach production in hours, not weeks.”

Gen 7 is also supported by the UR+ ecosystem, Universal Robots' portfolio of third-party automation products that are validated by both the technology provider and Universal Robots before being made available to customers.

The company says the ecosystem is intended to reduce integration complexity and allow manufacturers to deploy complete robotic applications more quickly.