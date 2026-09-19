Agibot Leads Global Humanoid Robot Shipments In H1 2026

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Agibot ranked first globally for humanoid robot shipments in the first half of 2026, shipping approximately 9,700 units and accounting for more than 43 percent of the global market, according to Counterpoint Research.

Global humanoid robot shipments exceeded 22,000 units during the first half of the year, an increase of nearly 300 percent compared with the same period in 2025.

Counterpoint Research expects global shipments to surpass 50,000 units for the full year as more humanoid robot pilot projects progress towards broader commercial deployments.

The figures put Shanghai-based Agibot at the top of the emerging humanoid robotics market by unit shipments during the period.

Expanding commercial deployments

Agibot has continued to expand its humanoid robot portfolio and increase deployments in industrial, commercial and research applications.

Its A3 full-size humanoid and G2 industrial robot are designed for a range of commercial and industrial tasks.

The G2 has already been deployed on Longcheer Technology's consumer electronics production line, where the robots are carrying out production tasks as part of the manufacturing workflow.

Agibot's X2 series is also being used in commercial service and research applications.

Counterpoint Research expects industrial and service applications to become increasingly important drivers of demand as humanoid robots move beyond pilot projects towards larger-scale deployment.

Agibot says its technology is based on what it calls a“Three Intelligences in One” architecture, combining locomotion, interaction and manipulation intelligence into a unified embodied AI system.

In addition to humanoid robots, the company's portfolio includes quadruped robots, dexterous robotic systems and commercial cleaning robots.

In June 2026, Agibot announced that its 15,000th robot had rolled off its production line.