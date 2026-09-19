Lumos Robotics Launches Nexcore Embodied AI Platform

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New embodied AI platform cuts robotic skill development from weeks to days, helping enterprises create, deploy and continuously improve robot skills without building a full in-house AI engineering stack

Lumos Robotics, an embodied AI developer, has launched Lumos NexCore, a skill evolution engine designed to make industrial robots easier to deploy and use by enterprise customers.

The platform cuts the time required to develop a new robotic skill from weeks to days, addressing a major bottleneck in industrial robotics: the gap between having a robot on the factory floor and getting it to reliably perform useful tasks.

For many factory owners and end customers, the challenge begins after a robot has been delivered. Making a robot work reliably in a real production environment requires far more than programming expertise.

Customers may also need full-stack capabilities spanning data collection, algorithm development, skill training, model deployment, performance validation and the feedback loop required to continuously improve the robot.

This can turn robot deployment into a complex engineering project. Each new product, workpiece or production environment may require new data, model adjustments, on-site debugging and repeated validation.

NexCore takes much of that complexity out of the customer's hands and provide a more plug-and-play experience.

Instead of asking enterprises to assemble their own robotics AI stack, NexCore brings task definition, data ingestion, model training, skill creation, evaluation, deployment and continuous learning into a single workflow.

Users can describe tasks in natural language, connect real-world, simulation and video data, train candidate skills, evaluate their performance and deploy validated capabilities to compatible robots.

The platform turns a traditionally fragmented, engineering-intensive process into a standardized skill-production pipeline:

Task Definition → Data Ingestion → Model Training → Skill Creation → Evaluation → Deployment → Data Feedback → Continuous Optimization

This closed loop makes robotic skill development more accessible to enterprise users. Rather than building every layer of the underlying technology themselves, customers can focus on what they want the robot to do, while NexCore provides the tools to create, test, deploy and improve the corresponding skill.

The distinction is increasingly important as robots move beyond highly standardized applications into more flexible production environments.

Once a skill has been developed and validated, it can be packaged and reused across compatible robots and similar tasks. Data generated during production can then flow back into NexCore, allowing skills to be continuously optimized rather than remaining fixed after initial deployment.

Experience gained from one deployment can therefore become a reusable asset rather than a one-off engineering project.

“The key to scaling embodied AI is making the cost of acquiring a new skill low enough,” said Yu Chao, Founder and CEO of Lumos Robotics.“Our goal is to make robotic skills producible at scale.”