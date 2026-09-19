EIT Launches AI And Robotics Community For European Startups

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) The EIT AI Community has expanded its remit to become the EIT AI & Robotics Community, a pan-European initiative designed to support the development and commercialization of artificial intelligence and robotics technologies.

The initiative, part of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), will run from 2026 to 2028 and has opened its first call for applications through the AI Entrepreneurs Lab, a program aimed at early-stage AI and robotics founders.

A second program, FactoryX, is scheduled to open later in 2026.

The EIT AI & Robotics Community brings together several EIT Knowledge and Innovation Communities and is led by 28DIGITAL in collaboration with EIT Food, EIT Health and EIT Culture & Creativity.

Its focus is on helping turn European research into commercially viable companies across areas including manufacturing, healthcare, food systems, biotechnology and robotics.

Over its three-year funding cycle, the initiative aims to launch 14 innovations, support more than 10 high-potential scale-ups and help participating ventures leverage more than €80 million in investment.

Adding robotics to the program

The expansion from the EIT AI Community to the EIT AI & Robotics Community reflects the increasing convergence of artificial intelligence and robotics, particularly as AI technologies move into industrial and other physical-world applications.

Orestis Trasanidis, head of the AI & Robotics Community, says:“Adding robotics responds to a specific gap. Europe produces world-class robotics research but struggles to turn it into deployed, commercial systems – particularly intelligent, AI-driven robotics operating in real industrial and physical-world environments.

“As AI and robotics increasingly converge, we support them together in the full path from research to market in exactly the applications where Europe's competitiveness and strategic autonomy are most at stake: from manufacturing and health to food systems and advanced sensing.

“In practical terms: we support AI and robotics founders with launching, scaling and funding their innovation.”

AI Entrepreneurs Lab opens for applications

The first program to open under the expanded initiative is the AI Entrepreneurs Lab, a five-day bootcamp for prospective founders developing applied AI and robotics technologies.

It is open to Master's and PhD students, graduates and early-stage founders with an AI or robotics idea in which the technology is central to the proposed venture. Potential areas include industrial AI and autonomous robotic systems.

Up to 15 participants will be selected, with applications accepted from individuals or teams.

Applicants are expected to demonstrate a clearly defined problem, a credible technical approach and a potential route to market. They must submit an application form, CV and short pitch, but a full business plan is not required.

The program will run from November 9 to 13, 2026, with in-person sessions in Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.

Participants will work with experienced founders on customer discovery, testing commercial models and developing their pitches, as well as receiving feedback from industry representatives and introductions to investors.

Selected participants may receive support for travel and accommodation, while up to five €10,000 prizes will be awarded on merit at the program's Demo Day.

Applications close on October 21, 2026.

From startup ideas to industrial deployment

The EIT AI & Robotics Community is organizing its programs as a connected development pipeline for companies at different stages.

The AI Entrepreneurs Lab is intended to identify and develop founders and early-stage teams, with some participants progressing to the AI Growth Studio and Founders Club.

The Growth Studio will provide between €100,000 and €200,000 to selected pre-Series A AI and robotics companies.

FactoryX, which is expected to open later in 2026, will bring startups together with industrial partners through co-funded consortium projects designed to validate technologies in operational environments.

Companies emerging from these projects can subsequently enter the Growth Studio.

The Founders Club is intended to connect selected European founders with investors, corporations and international markets.

The AI Entrepreneurs Lab and FactoryX therefore provide two different entry points – one focused on founders at the idea stage and the other on research and industry projects reaching the validation stage.

Regulatory support

The initiative will also help participating companies develop technologies around European regulatory requirements.

For AI companies, this includes preparing products for the EU AI Act, while robotics companies will be supported in addressing requirements including the EU Machinery Regulation and its provisions covering AI-enabled machinery.

The program is also aligned with wider EU initiatives including the Apply AI Strategy, the Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform and the EU Startup and Scaleup Strategy.

The European Institute of Innovation and Technology is an EU body operating as part of Horizon Europe, the European Union's research and innovation program.

It brings together companies, educational institutions and research organizations with the aim of commercializing new technologies, developing entrepreneurial talent and supporting European innovation.