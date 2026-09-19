Skyports Secures Nine Advanced Air Mobility Projects In Japan

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Skyports Infrastructure, a provider of vertiport infrastructure and operations for advanced air mobility (AAM), has secured all nine Japanese subsidy projects it participated in during 2026, achieving a 100 percent application success rate.

Working alongside leading Japanese corporations including Kanematsu Corporation and Mitsui Fudosan, the nine project wins span six prefectures and reinforce Skyports' position as a leading partner for vertiport development and AAM network planning in Japan.

The geographic spread and growing scale of these projects also point to accelerating momentum in Japan's AAM market. Local authorities and industry partners are increasingly looking beyond aircraft development milestones towards the infrastructure, networks and commercial planning required to make future AAM services a reality.

Skyports' project wins Osaka Prefecture

Led by Kanematsu Corporation and supported by subsidy programmes from both Osaka Prefecture and Osaka City, the project includes the development of a basic design and business case for a future MRO facility in Osaka City, together with the identification and evaluation of vertiport candidate sites across Osaka Prefecture. Skyports will support Kanematsu in delivering these studies.

Hyogo Prefecture

Skyports has been successful in four separate subsidy projects in Hyogo, led by Kanematsu Corporation. These include vertiport location feasibility studies, the development of basic vertiport designs and operational concepts.

The projects comprise of 4 Hyogo Prefecture-funded initiatives, as well as an additional Toyooka City funded project in Kinosaki Onsen, covering:

Sumoto City (Awaji Island) Kinosaki Onsen Kobe Waterfront area Arima Onsen Oita Prefecture

Led by Kyushu Railway Company (JR Kyushu), the subsidy project looks to explore the implementation of AAM across the prefecture. Skyports is leading on commercial feasibility studies and potential locations for future vertiports.

Yamanashi Prefecture

The subsidy project looks to explore the integration of a vertiport around the Linear Chuo Shinkansen station in Yamanashi. Skyports will be undertaking preliminary vertiport related survey and planning work.

Shizuoka Prefecture

Led by Suzuyo Corporation, the subsidy project is centered around a business feasibility study in Shizuoka City area, with Skyports supporting on site surveys and verification for the development of future vertiports.

Mie Prefecture

Led by Mitsui Fudosan & Ise-Shima Resort Management Co., the subsidy project is looking to explore a future potential air taxi network across the Chubu and Kansai regions, centred on Ise-Shima.

Skyports will support the identification and assessment of potential vertiports, alongside their integration with existing transport networks.

Reflecting on this year's project wins, Masashi Taruta, Japanese country manager, Skyports Infrastructure, says:“Securing all nine subsidy projects we participated in is a strong endorsement of Skyports' expertise and the role we are playing in shaping Japan's emerging Advanced Air Mobility market.

“From Osaka and Hyogo to Oita, Yamanashi, Shizuoka and Mie, we're working alongside some of Japan's leading companies to turn AAM ambitions into credible, deliverable infrastructure plans.

“The breadth of these projects demonstrates the momentum building across Japan, and we're proud to be a trusted partner helping lay the foundations for future commercial operations.”

Masafumi Nishikawa, general manager, aerospace department, Kanematsu Corporation, says:“Japan's AAM market is entering an important new phase, with the focus increasingly shifting towards planning practical infrastructure and commercial operations.

“Our initiatives in Osaka and Hyogo with Skyports reflect this transition, exploring not only urban mobility services but also a broad range of AAM applications, including regional connectivity, tourism, and other use cases that can help address societal challenges and support industrial development.

“Skyports combines deep international experience in vertiport development with a strong understanding of the Japanese market, making them a valuable partner as we assess how AAM and vertiports can be effectively integrated into Japan's existing transport ecosystem. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Skyports as these plans progress.”