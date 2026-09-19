Universal Music And Elevenlabs Partner On AI Music Platform

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Universal Music Group (UMG), one of the world's biggest music companies, and ElevenLabs, an AI audio development company,have has announced a multi-year licensing agreement and wider strategic collaboration to launch a new“AI-powered music platform” for fans as well as to jointly develop AI audio products for artists and songwriters.

The groundbreaking agreement – ElevenLabs' first with a major label – encompasses licensing and product development. It reflects the companies' shared commitment to the principles that AI-enabled music innovation should be built responsibly, respect human artistry, and enable artists and songwriters to share in the value created.

The ElevenLabs-UMG relationship will begin with a new AI-powered music creation platform built on licensed music and artist participation.

Now in development, the platform will give fans new ways to co-create with music from participating artists and songwriters, including through remixes and mashups, new track interpretations, and personalized vocal experiences. The agreement also includes the development of additional products and fan experiences in the months and years to come.

“The most exciting possibilities for AI and music are those that put artists, songwriters, and fans at the center,” said Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO, Universal Music Group.

“UMG and ElevenLabs are aligned that responsible AI can inspire discovery, deepen engagement between artists and fans, and unlock new revenue opportunities for the creative community.

“ElevenLabs' leadership in AI audio brings a new dimension to our growing ecosystem of partners committed to expanding what's creatively and commercially possible for human artistry.”

“AI opens up incredible possibilities for interacting with our favorite music and artists,” said ElevenLabs cofounder and CEO Mati Staniszewski.

“By combining UMG's global community and rights management expertise, with our AI models and products, we'll enable artists and songwriters to create powerful new experiences for their fans, and ensure they are fairly compensated.”

The new platform will be distinct and offered separately from ElevenLabs' existing music products, which include:

Music API – ElevenLabs' studio-grade music models available via API, used by music technology, media and entertainment, social media, and other leading businesses and developers globally. ElevenMusic – ElevenLabs' music creation app for generating and editing original songs, with granular control over vocals, instrumentation, style, arrangement and other elements of a track.