Icarus Robotics Tests ISS-Bound JOY Robot In Microgravity

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Icarus Robotics is flying JOY, the free-flying robot it is sending to the International Space Station, on four parabolic flights from September 9 to 11. This will be the first time the hardware operates in true microgravity.

JOY is a free-flying robot with two high-dexterity robotic manipulators, built to move through the pressurized interior of a space station and handle the cargo and logistics work that consumes astronaut time. It flies to the ISS in 2027 as JOYRIDE-1, under a mission management agreement with Voyager Technologies announced in March.

JOY is the most computationally powerful free-flying robot ever to reach the International Space Station, running its intelligence entirely on the edge.

The flights are the last major test before Icarus finalizes JOY's flight hardware for handover to NASA in January. Parabolic flight is the only way to produce real microgravity without going to orbit: the aircraft arcs over the top of a steep climb, giving everything inside roughly 20 seconds of weightlessness per parabola.

Across the four flights, JOY is set to fly 80 parabolas (20 per flight), enough repetitions to run its flight controller, sensor suite, and manipulation systems through a full range of tests.

Jamie Palmer, CTO and co-founder of Icarus Robotics, says:“JOY is a complex system with over 20 degrees of freedom, and without gravity, the coupling in its dynamics is exaggerated – even the smallest force matters.

“What we've built in the lab gets us close, but parabolic flight is where we find out how the whole system behaves when gravity is taken out of the equation. Every parabola gives us data we simply cannot get anywhere else – and that data is what we take into the ISS deployment.”

With launch access increasingly uncertain, the pressure to extract maximum value from every payload in orbit has never been higher. Several tons of cargo reach the ISS every few weeks, and all of it has to be unpacked and stowed by hand.

That work falls to astronauts who train for years and whose time NASA values at roughly $130,000 an hour, and there are almost none of them. NASA counted just 37 active astronauts as of February 2026.

The labor problem extends well beyond cargo. As commercial stations come online, orbital data centers scale, and lunar infrastructure takes shape, the operational demands will be enormous.

Maintenance, assembly, and scientific research that can only happen in microgravity – the workforce required to run all of it simply doesn't exist at the scale needed. The robotic labor force Icarus is building for the ISS today is the foundation for what comes next.

Ethan Barajas, CEO and co-founder of Icarus Robotics, says:“This test marks a turning point – not just for Icarus, but for what's possible in space robotics.

“The commercial space era is arriving faster than anyone expected, and the infrastructure to support it has to keep pace. JOY going to the ISS in 2027 is one piece of that puzzle.

“Still, the bigger story is what comes after – the robotic workforce that maintains orbital data centers, assembles lunar infrastructure, and makes sustained human presence in space viable. Ottawa is the first step towards that future becoming real.”

Icarus was founded in 2024 by Ethan Barajas and Jamie Palmer to build that robotic workforce. The approach is human-in-the-loop first: operators on Earth fly the robot, the system learns from those demonstrations, and autonomy arrives as the data supports it rather than all at once – with the ultimate aim of developing embodied AI.

Onboard compute is what makes that progression possible – the more the robot can decide for itself, the less it draws on the scarcest resource on the station, which is crew attention.

The campaign is in Canada because the only US-based parabolic flight operator is currently suspended. American companies building hardware for microgravity now leave the country to prove it works.

The gap sits underneath a much larger bet. Washington and private capital are moving heavily into commercial space, including the stations meant to succeed the ISS when it retires around 2030.

The domestic capacity to develop and validate the hardware that goes inside them has not kept pace with the capacity to launch it.